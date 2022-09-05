Flood destroys over 200 houses in Zaria 

Constant rainstorm has sacked many households in Zaria City of Zaria local government area of Kaduna state as result of flooding.

Blueprint correspondent reports that flooding is occasioned by lack drainages and blockage of existing ones in some parts of the local government area.

Blueprint reports that most of the affected areas include Kusfa, Limanchi, Unguwar Nufawa, Unguwar Danjinjiri, Unguwar Mallam Sule among others.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that most of the affected households were low income earners and the houses with the traditional mud houses.

Narrating their ordeal on the incident, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, a victim, Mai Unguwar Kusfa, decried the incessant collapse of houses informed by flooding.

Mallam Aliyu called on government to come to the aid of the common man who lost their houses to the incident, saying though Zaria local government had tried its best in providing drainages across the 6 political wards in Zaria City in 2018 but there was the need for drainages to be constructed to avert flooding in the area.

