Flood: HYPPADEC trains 55 enumerators on needs assessment in Kogi

The management of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has trained 55 enumerators that will conduct needs assessment of flood ravaged communities in Kogi state.



The Kogi state team lead and HYPPADEC’s director, Finance and Administration, Jimoh Haruna Gabi, stated this at the end of the four-day training organised by the commission in Lokoja Tuesday.



He said the programme was aimed at training the enumerators to collect useful data from riverine communities affected by flood, assess and articulate their needs for deployment of interventions to assuage their pains.

He asserted that traditional economic activities of the affected communities are already frustrated, noting that it was against this backdrop that the training of enumerators for needs assessment programme was conceived to generate data and ascertain the extent of damage in various communities.



“So, through the data collected, we can know what the communities actually need and not what we think they need. So, the trained enumerators, on getting back to the communities, will move around and collect data for us to forward to the management to study and know areas to deploy interventions,” he said.



Gabi stated that the commission was handling the programme in synergy with relevant stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders and the Police, adding that the stakeholders were enjoined to sensitise members of their communities.



Also speaking, Alhaji Isa Ozi-Salami, HYPPADEC’s board member representing Kogi state said the training of enumerators was part of strategic plan to proffer solutions to the ecological challenges saying, “it is from planning that we can set realistic targets.

“If we have little resources, we deal with the priorities, the preferences and what will touch more people and then we will be appreciated by the people and the government will be commended,” he said.