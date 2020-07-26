Flood kills 10 in Niger

Up to 10 bodies of persons killed in a devastating flood disaster in Suleja town in Suleja local government of Niger state have been recovered, Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ahmed Inga has said.

Blueprint learnt that the flood occurred at the weekend following heavy rain during which several houses and property were also swept away.

Inga confirmed that the recovered bodies were made possible by the rescue operation team of the agency while assessment of damages caused by the disaster is ongoing.

He said the rain began at about 4:00am on Saturday, and lasted till 8:00am same day, resulting in flash flood in different parts of the city which led to loss of lives and property.

According to him, “Six persons died at Unguwan Gwari, three died at the back of Living Faith Church branch in Madalla while one died at Polosa area. Bodies of the 10 persons have been recovered during a search operation conducted by staff of NSEMA with the support of some residents in the area.”

In a similar disaster, at least five persons have also died in a boat mishap which occurred at Gurmana village in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Inga who also confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna did not give further details but said bodies of the victims were yet to be recovered, adding that the canoe reported to be carrying the people has not been seen either.

However, it was learnt that the victims were identified by locals as two nursing mothers and another woman who were reportedly fleeing from perceived attack by bandits operating in a nearby village.

The women were said to have drown with their kids at the weekend when their boat capsized.

In a statement on Sunday, the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, commiserated with families of the deceased victims of the flood disaster and boat mishap.

He directed NSEMA to immediately mobilise relief materials to the affected communities and bereaved families.

The governor according to the statement issued in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mary Noel Barje, urged the people living in banditry prone areas not to panic as security agencies and the state government are on top of the situation, adding, “security agencies have been adequately mobilised to flush out bandits in the state.”