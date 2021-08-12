Flood kills 5, destroys 1,567 farmlands in Bauchi

Torrential rain destroyed no fewer than 1,567 farmlands Tuesday in Jama’are local government area of Bauchi state.

The rain, which lasted for over 20 hours, submerged farmlands and destroyed crops in seven villages in the area.

Samaila Jarma, the council chairman, confirmed the incident to the Thursday in Jama’are.

He listed the affected areas to include Jogiyal; Yola, Doko-Doko, Gongo, Kabigel, Digiza and Massalachin Idi area of Jama’are town.

He said the flood was caused by the over flow of water from Jos river following torrential rainfall which lasted for several hours on Tuesday.

“We recovered five corpses from the water in submerged areas.

“One out of the five corpses recovered was identified to be from one of the affected villages while the identities of the remaining bodies are yet to be established.

“The corpses have since been buried in compliance with necessary protocols after exhaustive scrutiny to determine their origin.”

(NAN)