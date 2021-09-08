Flood: Move up land, Kogi corps members tell residents

As water level increases on daily basis in Lokoja and other parts of Kogi state prone to flood disaster, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have called on residents living along river banks to relocate to avoid the menace of flooding.

The president , National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Community Development Service Group of NYSC, Kogi state, Ogede Bashir, made the call Wednesday when he led other corps members on sensitisation exercise to some parts of Lokoja, the state capital.

Bashir said the sensitisation programme in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), NEMA and FRSC was to educate people on what to do before the flood disaster met them unaware.

He lamented that the state for many years has been facing challenges of flood disaster on annual basis, adding that nine out of twenty one local government areas in Kogi state were badly affected last year when farms and valuable property were washed away by flood resulting in impoverishment of the victims.

“Water which is supposed to be a blessing and source of livelihood to people has become threat to some people in Kogi state. Few years ago, nine out of twenty one local government areas of the state were badly affected.”