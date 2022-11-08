Flood: NIS donates drinking water to Bayelsa IDP camps

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Isa Jere Idris has directed the Comptroller of Immigration Service Bayelsa State James Sunday to visit the IDP Camp and donate drinking water to the Internally Displaced Persons for them to have clean drinking water both adults and children.

The directive was carried out on Tuesday at OX- BOW LAKE IDP camp where thousands of IDPs families were camped by the Bayelsa State Government for temporary shelter, the Flood which had rendered several families homeless.

According to the NIS, the gesture from the Comptroller General is a sign of goodwill from the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Isa Jere Idris to the Officers and Men of the Bayelsa Command and also directed that the affected 64 personnel of the service affected by the flood be taken into consideration.

A team of experts are to visit Bayelsa Command from the service headquarters, Abuja to access the state of the command flooded to enable the Comptroller General take an inform decision after reporting back.

The Comptroller of Immigration Service Bayelsa state, James Sunday, who expressed appreciation to the leadership of the service for directing at an appropriate time evacuation of all service movable assets and sensitive documents before the flood came to the command.