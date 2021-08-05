Flood: Senator Basiru sympathises with victims in Osun

The Senate’s spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru ( APC Osun Central),

has empathized with the victims of flood that affected some vulnerable areas in Osogbo , the capital of Osun State.

Senator Basiru according to a statement issued in Abuja Thursday , visited some of the flood ravaged areas in the early hours of the day with assurances of government intervention very soon.

He described the havoc as most unfortunate at this time of economic hardships and challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

He specifically assured the victims that the state government under Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is on top of the situation but admonished those living along the river banks , to always cooperate with the Government in its efforts at stemming the tide of natural disasters, particularly, flooding.

This he added, can be done through precautionary measures like clearing of drainages from time to time in paving way for free flow of water .

“This is terrible,we sympathise with those who have lost property to this disaster. The Government is on top of the situation as agencies are already assessing the damage with a view to preventing a reoccurrence.

“And to those who may want to trade blame and play politics with the havoc,we say this is not the time for that. Lives are involved. Disaster does not segregate. I pray Allaah to bring succour to those affected,” he said.

The torrential rains that started last evening poured into midnight generating bodies of water that joined into floods which found their ways into business centres and residential areas wreaking untold havoc.