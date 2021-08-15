Flood: Several communities to relocate as rain intensifies in Yobe

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed Ministries of Environment, Humanitarian Affairs, and state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to liaise with downstream communities to relocate to new locations as rains intensifies.

In a statement signed by the Governor director-general press and media affairs Mamman Mohammed, said the governor directed the key ministries and SEMA to work out a realistic and acceptable means of assisting vulnerable communities especially those living on the river banks and other flood prone areas to relocate safer locations.

He said, “There are warning from the Nigeria meteological Agency (NIMET) indicating heavy rainfall with massive flood that will affect some states including some parts of Yobe state, we should therefore make quick and fast arrangements to ensure the safety of our people”

“The Ministries and SEMA should work out comprehensive and proactive measures to ensure the safety of the people before the much anticipated floods.

“The Ministries should work along with the communities to reach mutual agreements on the choice of locations as well as the mode of movements.

He assured that government will provide the necessary support to ensure the safety of the vulnerable communities.

The governor called on the communities to cooperate with the relevant agencies to provide the required Support and assistance.

