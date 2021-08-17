Flood submerges houses in Makurdi, displaces families





Many houses have been submerged, families displaced and property destroyed following torrential rainfall which resulted to flood in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.



The rainfall which started in the early hours of Monday about 12:30 am continued until 2 pm, causing heavy flooding on most settlements in the state capital.



Blueprint observed that Idye village along Zone 4 Police Headquarters, Makurdi, is heavily flooded, submerging the major drainage system constructed recently by the federal government to control the perennial disaster.



Our reporter also observed that areas heavily flooded include Wurukum Market, Kutcha Utebe, Wadata Rice Mill, Agber Village, Idye area, part of Judges Qtrs and Audu Ogbeh’s former residence.



Others include Apaa Batur village behind Living Faith Church, Naka road, Makurdi as well as BIPC Quarters Nyaman, all in Makurdi.



A Benue based journalist, Henry Iorkase, in an interview with newsmen said, his house located at Media Village in Nyaman has been completely submerged in the water and many of his property destroyed.



A trader at Wurukum Market, Titus Uche, lamented the yearly flooding in the area, saying though government collects huge amount of money from them, nothing was being done to savage the situation.



According to him, he has lost more than N7 million worth of goods to flooding in the market and had to raise his shop to a higher level to prevent more loss.



He pleaded with the government to come to the aide of the traders, who have lost their goods as a result of the Monday morning flood.



At Judges Quarters, Terfa Iorhemba whose house has collapsed as a result of the flooding, called on government to come to their aid.



He said that cause of flood in the area was as a result of illegal construction, which blocked drainage channels. He said his electrical appliances and other house wares were destroyed as a result of the flooding

