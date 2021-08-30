Flood takes over communities in Ondo, commuters stranded

Residents, motorists and commuters in several towns and communities in Akoko area of Ondo State were stranded on Monday following flooding that greeted the night downpour in the areas.

Motorists plying different routes in the northern part of the state were forced to a halt as the highways were covered with large volume of water.

On Arigidi-Akoko, Oke Agbe-Oyin-Omuo Road, where construction work was ongoing, the flooding was intense that motorists parked their vehicles waiting for it to subside.

Akunnu-Akoko was among the several communities affected by the flooding.

The Regent of the town, Princess Tolani Orogun, appealed to motorists from neighboring states plying the road under construction to use other routes to allow the construction work complete quickly.

Some commuters could not get commercial vehicles to convey them to their different places of work as they were stranded due to the flood.

Most affected were those who were working in the state capital, Akure, but travelled home for the weekend as they could not make it back to their duty posts before 8:00am resumption time.

Some residents who had wanted to go to their farms early were forced to stay back at home as the streets were taken over by flood.

Some bridges and perimeter fences collapsed while a number of uncompleted structures were washed away by the flooding.

However, some citizens that spoke on the development, called on the government at all levels to quickly respond to channelisation of the water flow in the areas before it would result to flooding that would cause havoc in the communities.