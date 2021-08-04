Flood wreak havoc in Osun, govt house, others affected



Heavy rain, Tuesday evening, wreak havoc in Osun state as Governor’s house perimeter fence and other houses were affected.



The heavy downpour that lasted for over three hours, started around 7pm till about 11pm.



The perimeter fence of the government house opposite Laro Grammar School, Ilobu road, fell during the heavy rain.



A bridge at Abija street, where vehicles were diverted to as a result of the ongoing construction of flyover at Olaiya, Osogbo, also collapsed.



The collapse of the bridge, however, subjected road users and vehicles to hardship as commercial drivers couldn’t negotiate the alternative routes.



The downpour also affected some fish ponds as residents were seen in some parts of Osogbo, catching fishes inside rivers.



However, the state government had assured victims that it has started assessing the impact of the flood.



A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, disclosed that government has activated its emergency response system, comprising stakeholders in disaster management, environmental management officers, health workers and security agencies, to respond efficiently to the incident where necessary.



“The government is mindful of its responsibilities to protect lives and property under all circumstances, and it shall continue to do so at all times,” Egbemode added.