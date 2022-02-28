Flooding: FEMA builds team of professional volunteers 





The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working out modalities to build a team of professional volunteers in saving the lives and property of the residents of the FCT.

The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, stated this in a chat with newsmen in his office, Monday, saying FEMA intends to come up with professional groups, who can form themselves as clusters, especially hydrologists, structural and civil engineers, town planners, etc to advise the Agency on the best way to stop flooding in and around the FCT.

He applauded the efforts made by the Nigerian National Volunteer Service in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who are working to ensure the culture of volunteerism is enshrined in daily activities.

Alhaji Idriss further said FEMA volunteers have been integrated into its programmes, even as he appealed to Nigerian youths, who do not want to volunteer, to have a rethink as volunteerism is one way of giving back to society.

“We are working with the Nigerian National Volunteer Service to promote the culture of volunteerism. We do invite them for our workshop and other programmes and their inputs were unique and workable.

“We train them, give them modern tools to work. If there is any flooding in the City or anywhere in the Area Councils, our volunteers are the first to go into the water. In the rural areas, we rely solely on our volunteers and Vanguards, because they are always on the ground,” he said.