Flooding: FG pledges improved living standard for communities



Federal Government has expressed optimism to bring relief to the people of Bulangu and Tsoho communities thereby enhancing their living conditions.



Minister of Trade & Investment/ Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, made this call during the commissioning of Bulangu, Kafin Hausa LGA and at Tsoho, Gwaram LGA in Jigawa State.



She said: the project is meant to reduce dangers caused by flooding.



“The project is expected to check flooding and erosion menace in the two communities.



Abubakar reiterated the present administration’s determination and resolve that no part of the country would suffer neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.



According to her is being exhibited through the execution of numerous Federal Government intervention projects across the nation.



Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal who was represented by Deputy Director, Ecological Fund Office, Mr. Aawal Sanni said that the Federal Government took up the two projects to ensure safety of lives and property as well as improved and sustainable environment for socio-economic activities.



She commended the contractors and the Consultants of the projects for working tirelessly thus ensuring timely completion of the projects in line with the project implementation schedule.



Lawal urged the communities to exercise ownership over the projects for maintenance and sustainability.



She implored them to keep the drains neat and free from refuse so as not to jeopardise the aim of the projects.



The Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency, Barr. Ibrahim Hassan who represented the Executive Governor, His Excellency Badura Abubakar, appreciated on behalf of the state and people of Jigawa State the efforts of the Federal Government in the state.



He used the opportunity to inform the audience and indeed the representatives of the Federal Government that Jigawa state is in dire need of more of such intervention projects as the state according to him is bedeviled with flood and erosion in some parts and desertification towards the northern part of the state.



Speaking on behalf of the communities, the local Government Chairman and the community leaders commended the leadership of President Muhamadu Buhari.



“It is worthy of note that the project at Bulangu covers, collector drains linking to three different ponds, concrete embarkments, protective slabs and wire gauze on the embarkment fences respectively while that of Tsoho, Gwaram consist of 2km concrete wide drains to a discharge pond.



These established ponds are already benefitting the communities in their agricultural businesses as their animal were seen drinking from the ponds and farmers irrigating their crops with the percolated run-off water channelled to the ponds through the Ecological Fund intervention projects.

