Flooding: HYPPADEC avails 10, 000 Kogi residents free medical services 

Over 10,000 residents of four local government areas in Kogi state that have been ravaged by perennial flooding have benefited from free medical services organised by the management of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Commission (HYPPADEC).

The free medical services, which commenced from 12th – 15th March, 2022 covered Ajaokuta, Bassa, Ibaji and Kogi local government areas.

Addressing the affected inhabitants of the communities in Onyedega, Ibaji local government area, the Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, said the commission had embarked on free medical treatment, drilling of boreholes and provision of street lights in the four local government areas to cushion the effect of flooding.

The MD, who was represented by the Director of Finance and Administration of the commission, Mr Jimoh Haruna Gabi, said the inhabitants should take the advantage of the medical outreach to treat the ailments that arose because of the flooding in the community for decades.

In her remarks, the consultant of the programme, and president of Cedio Rural Medical Outreach Ministry, Dr Ifeanyi-Chukwu Okatahi commended HYPPADEC for considering Ibaji for the free medical services and assured that surgical conditions, such as hernia, hydrocele, ganglion, lipoma and lump including malaria, hypertension, diabetes among other would be treated.

The Eje of Ibaji, HRH John Egwemi, who was at the occasion on Tuesday thanked the commission for the succour and charged the beneficiaries to take their medication timely and accurately.

A beneficiary, Mary Sule Ocholi said she has no money to treat herself from an injury she had been nursing when she fell off from a rescue boat four years ago while running.