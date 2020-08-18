Floods: DG reads riot act as FEMA trains volunteers on disaster prevention, mitigation, others

Following Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) prediction of torrential rainfall and floods in parts of the country this year, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which has already claimed lives and property in Giri and Gwagwalada, the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has held its second review.

The meeting was to ascertain the level of preparedness with divers, vanguards and rescue teams in Abuja ahead of any impending flood disasters and other emergencies.

In a statement signed by acting Head of Public Relation Unit, Ngaha Faustina, and made available to Blueprint Tuesday, while declaring the two-day meeting open, the Director of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said the agency would continue strategising in its bid to prevent disasters of any kind in the FCT.

Represented at the event by deputy director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation (FRM), Mrs. Florence Wenegiemie, Abbas tasked the team to be more proactive during the current rainy season.

While commending them for timely response to emergencies in their localities, before the arrival of FEMA response team, Abbas also charged them, as FEMA trained ambassadors, to use town criers, youths, and women groups for information dissemination, noting that in previous years, FEMA embarked on annual community-to-community flood sensitisation campaigns in different area councils.

Abbas also reminded them of the need to remind their people that COVID-19 is real, hence, the need to maintain personal hygiene and take voluntary responsibility for their lives by adhering to COVID-19 instructions.

Also speaking at the event, one of the volunteers from Kwali Area Council, Miss Zhazim Josephine, said she was motivated to enrol as a community vanguard because of her interest in saving lives.

“If people don’t come out to help the society, lives and property will continue to be lost and you can’t predict who will be the next victim, thus the need to volunteer,” she said.

The Day one of the meeting had in attendance representatives from Kwali, Gwagwalada and Abaji, while Day two featured representatives from AMAC, Kuje and Bwari, to allow for maintenance of social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.