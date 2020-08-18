Floods: FEMA trains volunteers on disaster prevention, mitigation

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Tuesday held its second review and preparedness meeting volunteers in Abuja in order to review the level of preparedness for flood disasters and other emergencies.

The review meeting followed Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMet’s) prediction of torrential rainfall and floods in parts of the country this year, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which has already claimed lives and property in Giri and Gwagwalada.

In a statement signed by acting Head of Public Relation Unit, Ngaha Faustina, and made available to Blueprint Tuesday, while declaring the 2-day meeting open, the Director of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said the agency will continue to strategise in its bid to prevent disasters of any kind in the FCT.

Represented at the event by Deputy Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, Mrs. Florence Wenegiemie, Abbas tasked the volunteers to be more proactive this rainy season.

While commending them for timely response to emergencies in their localities before the arrival of FEMA response team, Abbas also charged them, as FEMA trained ambassadors, to use town criers, youths, and women groups for information dissemination, adding that in previous years, FEMA embarked on annual community-to-community flood sensitisation campaigns in different area councils.

Abbas equally reminded them on the need to remind their people that COVID-19 is real, hence, the need to maintain personal hygiene and take voluntary responsibility of their lives by adhering to COVID-19 instructions.