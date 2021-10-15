Floods: FG distributes agric inputs to 7,386 Borno farmers

The federal government has formally launched the distribution of agricultural inputs to 7,386 farmers affected by the 2020 flood in Borno state.

A statement on Friday by the information officer, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North-east zonal office, Mr. Abdulkadir Ibrahim, indicated that the distribution was performed by the director-general of NEMA, Alhaji Mustafa Ahmed.

The statement read in part, “Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed said the farmers were selected from 11 local government areas of the state. The director general maintained that the distribution of the inputs is in fulfilment of the federal government’ recovery intervention to the farmers. It will boost productivity and also ensure food security.”

It added that while in Maiduguri, the director-general paid a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Zulum where he commended the governor for his commitment to restoring normalcy and addressing the humanitarian situation in the state.

“The director-general also held a meeting with staff of NEMA, North-east zonal office where he commended the staff for their dedication to duty,” it said.

(NAN)