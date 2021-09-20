Floods: FG flags off distribution of relief materials to 16 states



The federal government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has flagged off the distribution of food and non food items to the victims of 2020 flood disaster in 16 states across the federation.

According to a statement on Monday, signed by the Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Iliya ishaku, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya sadiya Umar farouq, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Nura Alkali, flagged off the exercise Sunday in Miga local government area of Jigawa state, revealing that the project is being funded by ECOWAS and implemented by Nigerian Red Cross, on behalf of the Ministry.

She said: “You may wish to know that this project is being funded by the ECOWAS to Nigeria, through the FMHADMSD, to alleviate the harsh condition of the victims of the 2020 flood disaster across worst hit states affected by the flood. The project is implemented by Nigerian Red Cross on behalf of the Ministry.

“The socio-economic impact of 2020 flood was devastating and it resulted in the loss of lives and livelihoods in communities across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. Beyond that, the impact of covid-19 pandemic and its containment measures exacerbated the situation. Meanwhile, the government of Nigeria has taken action through various programmes and projects, including but not limited to NSIP, to ameliorate the situations.

“It is on that strength that this intervention, funded by ECOWAS, was designed to complement the efforts of the government of Nigeria towards the sustainable livelihoods to the victims of 2020 flood in Nigeria and it focuses on cash and in kind (food and non-foods) assistance.

“The in kind assistance will be carried out in 12 states, while cash assistance will be in 4 states targeting 1,600 households of 9,600 persons, provision of shelter kits to 183 households comprising 1,098 persons, most especially widows and women-headed households and the provision of 62 motorized boreholes and hand washing points across the flood prone states of the country. This support is expected to assist in stabilization of the beneficiaries and their communities.

“We appreciate the Nigeria Red cross tor the methodology deployed in capturing these vulnerable households, which includes the poorest of the poor in affected communities, widows, people with disability, child-headed households, pregnant and lactating mothers (aged 60 years and above), sick household heads (Bed-ridden), Household with concentration of children with less sources of income, Displaced persons/ people in 1DP camps.

“We appreciate the leadership of ECOWAS Commission for their due diligence in implementing the resolution of the member states with regards to this funding support and for providing expert guidance through the development of the project proposals. I wish to also thank the government and people of Jigawa state, especially His Excellency the governor of Jigawa Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar for providing a conducive environment for the implementation of this project in the state and commend them all for all their efforts in providing support to the persons of concern in the state.

“The ministry shall continue to strive for the delivery of its mandate by ensuring a coordinated provision of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable populace.”

Related

No tags for this post.