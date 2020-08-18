Flour Mills of Nigeria eyes bond sale within two months

Flour and pasta maker Flour Mills of Nigeria plans to issue a bond within the next two months as part of a N70 billion ($184 million) programme to refinance existing debt, a group executive said on Monday.

Analysts said, this is a daring move considering that, the economy is still reeling under the weight of COVID-19.

Anders Kristiansson, group chief finance officer, said the move was aimed at taking advantage of low money market rates, adding that Flour Mills had taken proactive measures to conserve cash in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company sold N30 billion in commercial paper in April, it said, part of measures to cushion the possible impact of the coronavirus on its business.

“We have a N70 billion bond programme. We are looking to tap into the market again given the low interest rate environment,” Kristiansson told an analyst call.

“We anticipate coming to the market to refinance some of our existing debt by bringing a bond to the market. We anticipate doing that in the next two months”, he Told Reuters.

Flour Mills said it has seen steady growth in its food business and agro-business and that first-quarter revenue grew 15 per cent to N154.6 billion.

The company has around N75.8 billion in net debt as at the first quarter.

Yields on short-term bills and bonds have fallen under six per cent from double digits due to excess liquidity on money markets as foreign investors dump assets to repatriate funds.

The government is also providing stimulus to help businesses cushion the impact of the pandemic.