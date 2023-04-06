Flour Mills quotes N64.97bn CPs on FMDQ Exchange platform

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has received approval for its quotation of N13.33 billion Series 1 and N51.64 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (“CPs”) under its N200.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on the FMDQExchange’s Platform

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc is a Nigerian food and agro-allied company which evolved from a limited liability company to a publicly traded company, with a vertically integrated supply chain of food, agro-allied, logistics and support services businesses. It is involved in the production of a wide range of food products, including flour, pasta, noodles, and ball foods.

The management said the proceeds from the quotation of these CPs, which are sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited (Lead Sponsor), Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and United Capital PLC (Co-Sponsors) – all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, will be utilised by the Issuer to support its short-term funding requirements.

Speaking on the successful issuance of the CPs, the Group Chief Financial Officer, Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, Mr. Anders Kristiansson, stated “Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC is pleased to announce the quotation of the N13.33 billion Series 1 and N51.64 billion Series 2 CPs on FMDQ Exchange. This joint quotation is aimed at harnessing alternative funding sources to meet some of our working and other capital requirements as we seek to deepen strategic, growth-consolidating investments across our value chains and in enabling capabilities that would unlock greater value for our stakeholders.”

