Flying Eagles get captain

Enyimba central defender Tosin Adegbite has been named captain of the Flying Eagles to the U20 AFCON qualifying tournament in Niger Republic.

Adegbite has previously captained NNL side Delta Force.

He will be assisted by Daniel Daga of NNL side FC One Rocket.

In the meantime, the Flying Eagles departed Abuja Thursday morning for Niamey, where they will play two warm-up matches against hosts Niger.

They will open the qualifying series on May 7 against defending champions Ghana, before they take on Burkina Faso in their final Group B game three days later.

