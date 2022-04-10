Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets know zonal rivals Friday

Both the Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets will know their first round foes when the draws for the zonal WAFU B qualifiers are staged in Niamey, Niger Republic, Friday.

The U20 AFCON WAFU qualifiers will be played in Niger in May, while the U17 AFCON zonal qualifiers will be played in Ghana in June.

The finalists of both regional qualifiers will qualify for the AFCON proper for the two age categories.

The 2023 U20 AFCON will be hosted by Egypt in February, while the 2023 U17 AFCON will be in Algeria.