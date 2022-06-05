Flying Eagles ‘school boy’ returns to class for SSCE examinations

After helping the Flying Eagles to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship played in Niamey Niger Republic in May, School Boy player Onuche Ogbelu has teamed up with his mates in school for the ongoing Senior Secondary School examinations organised by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Onuche, an attacking midfielder in the just concluded U20 tournament is an senior Spsecondary Spdchool student of Fosla Academy, Karshi-Abuja, a school owned by the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi.

Confirming the availability of Onuche for the examinations, the Principal of the Academy Ms Josephine Ebohdagbe said the player returned from the national assignments early enough to meet up with the examinations.

“Yes, Onuche Ogbelu was able to return to school early enough to meet up with his examinations. He is a science student, though the examinations had started before he returned, but he met all his core subjects. We did advised him to travel with his books, which he actually did. He sat for his mathematics examinations at the weekend,” she said.

She described the player as a very brilliant student, who is always determined to succeed in his career.

Onuche on his part said his attention has totally been shifted to his academic pursuit after the U20 tournament saying that they have been trained in their school to combine football effectively with education.

“After my examinations, I will fully rejoin my team, Fosla FC, in our quest to gain promotion to the NNL by the end of the season,” he said.

Fosla FC is expected to resume the second stanza of the NLO Division 1 League on Friday 10 June.

They finished the first stanza as tops of Group F1.

