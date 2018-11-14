Flying Eagles to play Ghana, Benin in WAFU Tourney

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will sweat it out with their counterparts from Ghana, Niger Republic and Benin Republic in Group B of the WAFU U20 Cup Tournament holding in Lome, capital of Togo 6th – 16th December.

Organizers have put the competition together as a major preparatory program for the sub –region’s five teams that have qualified to participate at the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals holding in Tanzania, 2nd – 17th February 2019.

Seven –time champions Nigeria, alongside Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Niger Republic will take part in the 11 –day tourney in Lome. The five countries will be joined in Tanzania by Burundi, Angola and the host nation.

The Flying Eagles will face the Young Squirrels of Benin in their first match of the tournament on 7th December, before matches against Junior Mena of Niger Republic (9th December) and Ghana’s Black Satellites (12th December).

The eight –nation tournament will see hosts Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Senegal contending in Group A. Matches have been scheduled for the Stade Municipal and the Stade JCA, both in Lome.

