Flying Officer Arotile to be buried on July 23, says NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the remains of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, NAF’s first female combat helicopter pilot, who died on 14 July 2020, would be laid to rest with full military honours at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on 23 July 2020.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement Friday.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had received some members of the Federal Executive Council as well as members of the National Assembly who paid him condolence visits at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, those that had come to sympathise with the NAF leadership were Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.