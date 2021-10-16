Flying Officers Cup 2021: Confluence, Edo, Sunshine Queens, Nasarawa Amazons complete pack as quarterfinal kicks off October 18

Royal Queens and Osun Babes will on Monday October 18, 2021 sweat it out in the first quarterfinal match of the ongoing Flying Officer’s Cup 2021.

The game is expected to kickoff 10am.

Thereafter, FC Robo Queens will face Naija Ratels FC in another final eight encounter of the competition that has glowingly and increasingly drawn spectators. Their encounter will kick-start by 1pm same day.

Early action the following day on Tuesday will feature two premiership sides Confluence Queens and Nasarawa Amazons trade tackles as from 10am.

Later on, Edo Queens and Sunshine Queens fight for last four spot with kickoff set for 1pm.

Confluence Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Edo and Sunshine Queens were four remaining clubs that qualified for the quarterfinal of the preseason contest after the conclusion of Group C and D games on Match Day 7.

In Group C, Sunshine Queens pipped SGH Academy 1-0 to make it to the quarter final.

Maryam Aluko took advantage of an error from Owogbemi Kehinde to slot in the winning goal for Sunshine Queens in the seventh minute.

Confluence Queens thumped WACO Ladies FC 4-0 in the second Group C game of the day to qualify for the quarter-finals with an 100 percent record so far in the tournament.

Ibinabo Georgewill in the 29th minute scored the first goal of the game for Confluence Queens. The former Rivers Angels forward headed in a cross from Suliat Hassan to make it count for the New Direction Ladies.

In the second half, two quick goals from Arit Usang (58th minute) and Martha Peter (61st minute) extended Confluence Queens’ lead to three while Ibinabo Georgewill scored her second goal of the match in the 63rd minute to make it 4-0 in favour of the Lokoja based side.

Confluence Queens with nine points from three games finished top of Group C and qualify for the quarter final alongside Sunshine Queens (6 points) as SGH Academy (3 points) and WACO Ladies FC (0 point) bid the competition goodbye.

In Group D, Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership side Nasarawa Amazons had to endure a frustrating defensive display by Nationwide side, Lakeside Queens FC.

Lakeside Queens almost caused a major upset of the tournament but unfortunately, an own goal by Lakeside Queens goalkeeper and player of the match, Ambali Sekinat with the last kick of the game won the match for Nasarawa Amazons.

Edo Queens in the last game of the day earned a 3-0 win over Danaz Ladies FC to join Confluence Queens as the two clubs with perfect record so far in the tournament.

Chioma Olise in the 23rd minute tapped the ball into the net after Danaz Ladies goalkeeper failed to handle the ball well for Edo Queens first goal. The former Royal Queens player did well to give the Obaseki Ladies the lead.

Deborah Odiagbe in the 39th minute doubled the lead for the Obaseki Ladies with a header that came off a rebound from Danaz Ladies goal post while Rebecca Ajimuda made it 3-0 in the 51st minute with her second goal of the tournament.

Edo Queens finished at the top of Group D with a maximum of nine points from three games and completed the list of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership clubs to qualify for the quarter final alongside Nasarawa Amazons (6 points) as Danaz Ladies FC (3 points) and Lakeside Queens FC (0 point) bowed out of the tournament.

| Quarter-Finals Fixtures, Monday, 18th Of October 2021|

Royal Queens Vs Osun Babes 10am

FC Robo Queens Vs Naija Ratels FC 1pm

| Quarter-Finals, Fixtures, Tuesday, 19th October)

Confluence Queens Vs Nasarawa Amazons 10am

Edo Queens Vs Sunshine Queens 1pm