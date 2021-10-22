Flying Officers Cup 2021: Edo Queens, FC Robo cruise into final

The stage is set for the final of the 2021 Flying Officers Cup after the conclusion of semi final games on Friday.

FC Robo Queens in the first semi final game defeated Osun Babes 2-0.

The Lagos Land-Ladies dominated the game before eventually finding the breakthrough in the 41st minute courtesy of Onyenezide Esther.

Osun Babes in the second half searched for the equaliser as Bolaji Olamide’s effort in the 63rd minute hit the wood work.

The Omoluabi Queens created some chances in the second half but failed to convert while FC Robo Queens proved to be dangerous on the counter.

Osun Babes had a gilt edge chance to equalise but Alvine Dah Zossu who had only the goalkeeper to beat put her effort wide in the 79th minute.

Two minutes later, FC Robo Queens doubled its lead as Folashade Ijamilusi converted the Lagos based side’s second goal to lift them into the final on Sunday.

The second semi final game was a keenly contested and physical game but Edo Queens had to rely on a late drama to be able to edge Confluence Queens 1-0.

The deciding goal of the game came in the 88th minute as Emem Essien headed in a cross for her fourth goal of the competition to take her to the top of the goal scorers chat.

Edo Queens remain the only team yet to concede a goal at the 2021 Flying Officers Cup while they are unbeaten alongside finalist, FC Robo Queens.

Osun Babes and Confluence Queens will play the third place match on Sunday, October 24 before the final game between FC Robo Queens and Edo Queens.

The kick off for the final game is 3pm, while the third place match will hold by 10 am at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja.

The final game will be telecast live on Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Radio Nigeria Network Service.

| Semi Final Results|

Osun Babes 0 FC Robo Queens 2

Edo Queens 1 Confluence Queens 0.

|FINAL| Sunday, 24th October 2021

Edo Queens Vs FC Robo Queens (3pm)

| THIRD PLACE|

Osun Babes Vs Confluence Queens (10am)