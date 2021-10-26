Flying Officers Cup 2021: How Lawal, Georgewill, Okah, others scooped individual awards (PICTURES)

Flying Officers Cup 2021 is finally in the books after FC Robo Queens were crowned Champions for the first time, defeating 2019 winners Edo Queens by a lone goal. Some individual footballers did fantastically well and were celebrated at the end of the tournament.

Player Of the Tournament (Taiwo Lawal, FC Robo Queens)

The FC Robo Queens forward was superb all through the tournament and was one of the reasons her team became eventual winners of the 2021 Flying Officers Cup. She was always pushing forward and was a nightmare for every defenders she faced.

The Bar. Seyi Akinwunmi’ Award For Highest Goalscorer – Ibinabo Georgewill, Confluence Queens -3 Goals 1 Assist)

Ibinabo Georgewill of Confluence Queens edged out Emem Essien to win the tournament’s Golden boot award. Ibinabo scored three goals, same as Emem, but had one assist ahead.

Unfortunately, Emem Essien’s goal against Confluence Queens in the Semi-final was taken off board after a video review showed that Confluence Queens defender, Micheal Joy, actually headed the ball and not the Edo Queens forward.

Young Player Of The Tournament – (Rukayat Shobowale, FC Robo Queens) –

The young football maestro started all six games as the ‘Lagos Landladies’ went all the way to lift the coveted title. She was everywhere on the pitch, ensuring that her team never loses focus upfront.

The Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi Award For Best Goalkeeper (Nkiruka Obindinma, Edo Queens)

The 2019 NWFL Premiership goalkeeper of the year was voted as the best safe hands at the 2021 Flying Officers Cup. The Former Osun Babes goalie, conceded only one goal in 5 games that she participated in. She made some good saves too, yo help her side get to the final of the competition for the second time.

Fair Play Award (Naija Ratels FC) –

Naija Ratels weren’t at their best in the Competition, but the players showed class and discipline all through the competition. The ‘Ratels’ exhibited exemplary behavior that promoted the spirit of fairplay despite going down against Royal Queens and FC Robo Queens in the competition.

Goal Of The Tournament (Adaobi Okah, Edo Queens Vs Sunshine Queens) –

The best goal of the 2021 Flying Officers Cup was scored by Edo Queens Adaobi Okah of Edo Queens against her former side, Sunshine Queens in the third quarter final encounter of the competition.

Her extraordinary, strike from a far-right acute angle against Sunshine Queens was the cream of the crop.

Most Entertaining Team- (Ghana Police Ladies FC)-

Even though they crashed out in the first round, the Ghanaian team won the hearts of fans with their style and should be credited for producing some fine moments of football. Juanita Aguadze, Jane Ayayiem, Ivy Kolli and others were on top of their game and never let loose guards at all.









