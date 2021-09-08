Flying Officer’s Cup 2021: NFF backs prestigious women football pre-season tourney

Nigeria’s football governing body, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially endorsed the third edition of the prestigious Flying Officer’s Cup billed to hold next month in Abuja.

The federation gave its backing to the biggest women football pre-season tournament in Africa, through a letter signed by the NFF technical director Austin Eguaveon on behalf of the General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi.

In the letter of endorsement, Sanusi wrote: “We express the warm compliment of the President, Executive Board Members, Management and Staff of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“We hereby give you approval and thereby endorse the laudable competition by your Organization, Ratels Sports Development Foundation.”

He further commended the Flying Officer’s Cup organisers for their efforts and commitment to the development of women football in Nigeria.

“We are aware of your efforts in always helping the girl-child and your deep commitment to develop the women’s game in the country.

“We however have to reiterate that at every stage of the competition, the technical department of the Nigeria Football Federation must be carried along,” he said.

In her reaction to the competition’s endorsement, the General Coordinator of the 2021 Flying Officers Cup, Dr. Victoria Nlemigbo Esq, thanked the NFF President, General Secretary, the entire board and staff of the Federation for their unalloyed support for the competition and for Ratel Sports Development Foundation in general.

“Getting the NFF’s support for the Flying Officers Cup is very key and fundamental. This shows the work that the planning committee has put in place and continues to put in place to make the Competition a huge success.

“So far, sixteen teams have already expressed and committed to participate in the competition and we are looking forward to hosting them in this epic and expected perfect tournament,” she said.

Also speaking, the President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation, Barr. Paul Edeh, noted that the official endorsement from the NFF, which is the body in charge of football competitions and activities in Nigeria, further shows that the competition will be bigger and better this year.

The sports philanthropist further charged everyone involved with the planning of the pre-season championship to keep all hands on deck to ensure a very successful outing.

“We are proud of what we have been able to achieve so far and with supports from the NFF, NWFL and all club sides involved, we are sure and optimistic that the Competition will be a very good one. In the coming days, we shall be rolling out more plans about the Flying Officers Cup. I want to appreciate the NFF and the NWFL for their moral and technical supports,” he said.

The Flying Officer’s Cup is adjudged the biggest women football pre-season championship in Africa with Edo and Bayelsa Queens emerging winners in 2019 and 2020 respectively.