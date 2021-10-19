Flying Officers Cup 2021: Remaining quarterfinal matches moved as Royal Queens, Naija Ratels bow out, Osun Babes, FC Robo advance to semi-final (PICTURES)

Two remaining quarterfinal matches of the ongoing Flying Officer’s Cup involving four Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) premiership sides – Edo Queens, Sunshine Queens, Confluence Queens and Nasarawa Amazons have been moved to Wednesday October 20, 2021.

According to organisers, the postponement was necessitated due to a public holiday in commemoration of Eid-el-Maulud on Tuesday earlier scheduled for the fixtures.

While Edo face Sunshine Queens of Ondo state by 10am, Nasarawa Amazons will trade tackles with Kogi’s Confluence Queens by 1pm penultimate day.

On Monday, premiership sides – Osun Babes and FC Robo Queens qualified for the semi final of competition after recording victories over Royal Queens FC and Naija Ratels FC in the first two quarter final games.

The Omoluabi Queens as Osun Babes is fondly called edged Royal Queens FC 2-0 in the first quarter final match.

Osun Babes started the game dominating possession before getting the first breakthrough of the game.

Ebere Oleka in the 18th minute converted from the penalty spot to give Osun Babes the lead after Bolaji Olamide was brought down inside Royal Queens penalty area.

Royal Queens FC of Warri tried to equalise after going behind. Rosemary Adesina in the 23rd minute was well positioned but played the ball far wide.

Oleka after the half hour mark almost doubled Osun Babes of Osogbo lead with a header but her attempt went wide despite Royal Queens dominance.

In the 79th minute, Osun Babes had a free kick in a promising area after Alvine Dah Zossu was brought down near Royal Queens penalty area.

Bolaji Olamide fantastically scored the resultant free kick to double Osun Babes lead.

FC Robo Queens also replicated Osun Babes score line with a 2-0 triumph over Naija Ratels FC in the second quarter final game.

The game started in an end to end scenario as both teams showed their intentions early in the game.

Naija Ratels goalkeeper, Ohia Doris, brilliantly punched out a volley from Esther Onyenezide in the 26th minute.

Twelve minutes later, Ohia Doris again made what could arguably be the save of the tournament as she leaned backward to save a ball looped by Taiwo Lawal.

FC Robo Queens resumed the second half in a dominating fashion having the lion share of ball possession and dictated the pace of the game.

In the 58th minute, Folashade Ijamilusi gave FC Robo Queens the lead from a very close range.

Aminat Bello in the 76th minute tried to shoot towards goal for Naija Ratels FC but her effort went wide off the post.

Four minutes from full time, FC Robo Queens took an advantage position to double its lead as Oladipo Shukurat took a shot from outside the box which rolled inside the net of Naija Ratels.

|Monday, 18th Of October (Quarter Final Results)|

Royal Queens 0 Osun Babes 2

FC Robo Queens 2 Naija Ratels 0.

|Wednesday, 19th Of October (Quarter Final)|

Confluence Queens Vs Nasarawa Amazons (10am)

Edo Queens Vs Sunshine Queens (1pm)


















