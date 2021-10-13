Flying Officers Cup 2021: With maximum points from 2 games, Confluence queens zoom into quarterfinal as action hits up (Pictures)

The Flying Officers Cup 2021 Matchday 4 continued on wednesday as groups take shape ahead of their final group game.

Honey Badgers FC held Ghana Police Ladies FC to a 1-1 draw in the first game of the day.

The Ghanaian forward, Juanita Aguadze expertly looped the ball above Dzer Comfort to give Ghana Police Ladies a precious lead in the 17th minute.

Eight minutes later, young forward, Atume Doosur smashed a fantastic free kick over the wall of Ghana Police Ladies FC’s wall and over the goalkeepers shoulder to equalize for Honey Badgers.

Emmanuel James in the 33rd minute had a golden chance to put Honey Badgers FC ahead. She practically received a good cross from Odoh Odiwira and had an empty goal post to deal with, but played the ball wide.

Ghana Police Ladies with the result occupy the second position in Group A with two points from two games, a point behind leaders, Royal Queens FC.

Honey Badgers FC and Naija Ratels FC have one point apiece.

The second game of the day in Group B witnessed a high score line as defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens shrugged off its 1-0 defeat to FC Robo Queens and recorded a 6-0 triumph over Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens FC.

Bayelsa Queens almost got the first goal in the 14th minute as former Confluence Queens and Rivers Angels player, Ozinuchi Amaewhule’s free kick hit the woodwork.

Eight minutes later, the ‘New Direction’ Ladies finally scored the first goal as Juliet Sunday headed in a cross from Edet Glory.

In the 25th minute, Bayelsa Queens doubled their lead with Sunday Juliet’s second goal of the game. Juliet cruised past her markers before beating Aiyelowo Bidemi in goal for Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens.

Another Juliet in Juliet Bassey made it 3-0 for Bayelsa Queens in the 37th minute.

In the second half, the 2021 AITEO Cup Champions scored three more goals from Precious Vincent, Kafayat Bashiru, and Ayo Anifowoshe’s own goal.

The second Group B game ended in 1-1 draw.

As early as the eighth minute, Olamide Bolaji’s header for Osun Babes went a bit wide after receiving a cross from Patience Dike.

In the 74th minute, Osun Babes got the breakthrough courtesy of a goal from Kesiena Ojiyovwi.

Another goal went in quick successions as FC Robo Queens equalized two minutes later thanks to Taiwo Lawal’s strike.

Osun Babes with four points from two games alongside FC Robo Queens on the same four points seat at the top of the table while Bayelsa Queens are in the third position with three points from two games as Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens FC will play FC Robo Queens in their last game for pride after losing its first two group games.

In the last game of the day, Confluence Queens of Lokoja booked a place in the semi final after a 1-0 win over Sunshine Queens of Akure.

Former Rivers Angels player, Ibinabo Georgewill scored on her debut for Confluence Queens as the forward headed home a beautiful cross from Mercy Omokwu in the 75th minute.

Confluence Queens with a maximum of six points from two games qualify for the quarter final.

On thursday, games will continue at the Flying Officers Cup, with Royal Queens battling Honey Badgers by 8am, Oasis Ladies will play against SGH Academy FC by 10:30am, Edo Queens and Lakeside Queens by 1pm, while Danaz Ladies and Nasarawa Amazons will play the last game of the day by 3:30pm.







