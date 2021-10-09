Flying Officer’s Cup: Teams arrive as action begins Sunday in Abuja, Ghanaian coach talks tough

All is now set for the start of the 2021 Flying Officers Cup, billed to Kick-Off on Sunday, October 10 at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja.

All the 16 teams participating are expected to arrive on Saturday, with the opening game between Naija Ratels FC and Ghana Police Ladies scheduled on Sunday by 3pm at the same venue.

2021 Ghanaian Women Premier League first runner-up Police Ladies, arrived the country on Thursday via the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and had their first training on Friday morning at the FIFA Goal Project Package B’, National Stadium, Abuja.

Naija Ratels, Ghana Police Ladies FC, Royal Queens FC, Honey Badgers FC are all in group A, while Bayelsa Queens, FC Robo Queens, Osun Babes and Kazeem Eletu Queens are in group B.

Group C has Rivers Angels, Confluence Queens, Sunshine Queens and Oasis Ladies , while Group D consist of Nasarawa Amazons, Edo Queens, Lakeside Queens a d Dannaz Ladies.

Meanwhile, Ghana Police Ladies FC Head Coach, Frank Oswald Sam, has stated that his team will perform well at the Flying Officers Cup.

The young Gaffer who spoke after their training session expressed optimism and satisfaction towards having a memorable and succesful pre-season tournament in Nigeria.