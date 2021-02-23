Flying the kite of ethnic violence

The intra-ethnic violence that rocked Shasha market last week, resulting to the loss of many lives and properties worth millions of naira, is uncalled for and condemnable. The crisis came at a time when the country is grappling with numerous security challenges ranging from Boko Haram, banditry to kidnapping. It is not an understatement to say, Nigeria had experienced ethno-religious violence in the early 80s and late 90s.

However, until the emergency of the likes of Sunday Igboho, an ethnic warrior who gave Fulani eviction notice that led to their attack and Shasha market fracas which left over 10 northerners dead, religious or ethnic strife is old fashioned which Nigerians have since discarded. At 21st century when many countries of the world are racing against time, embracing technology and devising various methods to improve the living standard of their people, Nigerians are at each other throat dragging the country to primitive era of underdevelopment through needless ethnic violence.

Nigeria has over 360 ethnic groups with different religious and cultural backgrounds. This barrier has become a source of enmity pitching one tribe against another. Evidence abounds on the numbers of communal crises being recorded across the country. There is no gainsaying conflict is inevitable in the society. We sometimes agree to disagree in the course of our interactions. And, every country of the world must have experienced one crises or the other as part of its nation building process.

Therefore, Nigeria is not exceptional. There are various factors believed to have triggered violence and made the country less safe to live. These factors include, among other, ethnic profiling, intolerance, violent religious ideologies and bad governance. The 1999 constitution under chapter 4 gives every Nigerian the right to movement. This right is being challenged by some ethnic bigots or warriors who think they own the country. Now, in the same country, some people are considered superior than others, arrogated themselves the power of state and dished quit notice as they please.

You don’t need to be told, some Nigerians are plying the dangerous kite of ethnic violence in the country. Nobody knows their motives or what do they want to achieve. By fanning the ember of hatred and promoting violence, are they not taking the country to the point of no return? The criminalization of all Fulani herdsmen because of the crime committed by few among them will not solve the problem associated with cattle rearing in the country. Likewise, labeling all other tribes by the crime committed by few or bad eggs among them will not bring any solution. We have to bear it in our mind,each and every tribes in the country has good people and bad ones. We should avoid stigmatising a particular tribe because of the sins of few. Let us deal with the criminals rather than their tribes. For those who are stoking the ethnic tension in the country, they should know, when the country boils, they are the first casualties.

The failures of government to protect lives and properties of Nigerians have paved the way for the emergency of non-state actors like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho. Unless government lives up to its constitutional responsibilities, Nigerians should expect the emergency of more Sunday Igbohos. Ethnic warriors will continue to explore our security lapses and instigate youths to foment trouble. Flying the kite of ethnic violence will blow no good for the country. The earlier we understand this naked truth, the better for the country.

Ibrahim Mustapha,

Pambegua, Kaduna state

08169056963