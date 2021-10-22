FMARD organises capacity building for 40 agric extension workers in Yobe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), department of agricultural extension in collaboration with National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) has organized a 4-day training for extension workers on extension tools, methodologies and selected agricultural value Chain in Yobe state.

Yobe state Coordinator, FMARD Garba Usman Chiromari, said the training is aimed at equipping extension workers on the overview of the extension system, delivery, role of ICT extension dissemination in Nigeria.

He said they would train 40 agric extension agents across Yobe state.

“They would step down these training to farmers in their respective domains” he said,

He commended federal government for training and charged the extension agents to put what they have learned in to practice.

Speaking with Blueprint, Professor Ali Adamu one of the facilitators said, the workshop is aimed at building the capacity of agricultural extension workers in key agricultural value chain where the state has competitive and comparative advantage particularly rice and cowpea.

“We are expecting to have not less than 15 presenters who were carefully selected by the ministry that have vast knowledge on the subject matter to be delivered” he said the facilitator,” he said.