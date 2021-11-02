FMBN partners RATTAWU on affordable houses

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has expressed its readiness to partner the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union (RATTAWU) for affordable housing for members across the country.

FMBN Managing Director/Chief Executive Ahmed Musa Dangiwa made this known when the leadership of RATTAWU paid him a visit.

He said the partnership had become important in view of the role media practitioners played in the country.

Dangiwa said: “We recognise the vital role your umbrella union is playing as the watchdog of the society with its hidden eye that unveils the ills plaguing our society for public safety and dissemination of timely information to the citizens.

“The Bank is willing to partner with your union in our mutual efforts at promoting homeownership in Nigeria, particularly via the National Housing Fund and our various loan windows.

“We encourage unions like yours to take maximum advantage of the various loan products of the Bank: which are granted at the lowest interest rates in the country. For example, our NHF loan is granted at 6%, while our individual construction loan is granted at 7%.”

He further said: “The Bank is committed to ensuring that Nigerians both in the private and public sectors have access to decent secure accommodation through affordable mortgage financing.”

Earlier, RATTAWU National President, Comrade Kabir Garbo Tsanni, who led a delegation of the on the visit said; “distinguished MD and other members of the management team of FMBN here present, we are in your good office and before your esteemed persons to request for the following so that our teeming members can benefit:

“Home Renovation Loan (HRL): Considering the increasing economic hardship occasioned by Covid19 pandemic, it has become obvious that most waged workers can hardly pay their bills, especially in terms of ensuring a decent housing that is a right and confers dignity on any human being. It is based on this and other related challenges faced by members of our union that this request to you has become expedient.

“Rent To Own (RTO): My recent findings reveal that while housing is explicitly articulated in Target 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS), it is

also a key component of sustainable development across all of the goals.

“The reason is that good housing drives access to basic services; therefore, contributing towards inclusive growth, and supporting the development of a sustainable future, with a direct impact on the factors that contribute or mediate the effects of Climate change. Investment in affordable housing will therefore have a profound and direct impact on at least 14 of the SDGs”.