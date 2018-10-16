FMBN to deliver 1,400 housing units to civil servants

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, has disclosed that the bank would deliver 1,400 housing units to civil servants nationwide.

To this end, FMBN has begun construction of the pilot phase of a low-cost housing programme for the would-be beneficiaries nationwide.

The scheme would take place in 14 different locations under the pilot phase of the programme, which was initiated in collaboration with the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (NUC), and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

Speaking recently at the groundbreaking ceremony for the scheme in Nassarawa state, Dangiwa said about 200 units will be constructed in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country, in addition to extras in Lagos and Abuja.

He said the housing programme is a product of a partnership between FMBN and the labour unions, aimed at building and delivering decent, safe and quality houses for Nigerian workers at prices they can afford.

Dangiwa said house types planned for construction under the programme would be based on proven social housing models comprising one, two and three-bedroom units with prices ranging between N3.1million and N8.3 million.

“The launch of the National Housing Delivery Programme is a momentous development.

It marks the first time FMBN and the labour unions have worked closely with experts and industry stakeholders to develop a realistic and acceptable framework for delivering affordable housing to Nigerian workers.

He noted the collaborative spirit the programme has fostered, saying it has given room for labour leaders, who understand the realities and financial challenges Nigerian workers face, to make constructive inputs to the housing designs, pricing range and other relevant conditions for delivering the project.

The FMBN boss said the involvement and contributions of various interest groups to the project design would make the National Affordable Housing Delivery Programme a fit-for-purpose tool to deliver affordable houses to workers.

