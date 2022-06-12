FMC Bida constructs N500m trauma centre

The Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Bida, Niger state, has embarked on the construction of an ultra modern trauma centre at the cost of over N500 million.

The Medical Director, Dr Usman Abubakar, disclosed this on Thursday, in Bida during the 2022 stakeholders’ meeting.

Abubakar said that the project was earlier estimated at N1.2 billion, but was scaled down to N500 million.

He said, however, that, only about N100 million was provided for the project in the 2022 capital budget of the hospital.

Abubakar further said that the project was ongoing at the permanent site of the hospital.

“It is aimed at improving service and prompt attention to accident and trauma victims.

“The Mokwa to Bida to Agaie to Lambatta road is a very important highway and accidents are recorded on it,” he explained.

The MD also disclosed that the hospital was constructing 36 staff quarters, to alleviate fhe lack of accommodation at the permanent site.

He said that the work that had reached 40 per cent completion stage is expected to be delivered before the end of the year.

Abubakar also disclosed that several other projects were either ongoing or in the pipeline, all in the bid to enhance service delivery.

He added that a school of health technology and a school of nursing would also be built at the permanent site.

Abubakar also said that efforts were on to address most of the inherited challenges, as well as deploy technology to improve service delivery, as well as efficiency of the workers.

According to him, the introduction of biometric attendance registers, computerization of payment system, records and the medical operations, among others.

The Head of Administration department of the hospital, Alhaji Musa Ladan said the forum was part of regular interaction between the management and its critical stakeholders.

This, he noted, was for routine interface, collaboration and partnerships, to enhance efficiency.

