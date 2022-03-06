FMC Bida donates relief materials to IDPs 



The Federal Medical Center, FMC, Bida in Niger state has donated assorted relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) in Kutigi, headquarters of Lavun local government area.

The materials were presented to the IDPs by a high powered delegation led by the Medical Director, Dr Usman Abubakar.

Abubakar enumerated the materials to include: foodstuff, blankets, mosquito nets, beddings, buckets, soaps and sponges, among others.

The medical director said the gesture extended to the IDPs was part of the corporate social responsibility of the hospital to its host communities.

“As a responsible organisation, giving back to society and supporting government in caring for victims are topmost of FMC’s plans,” he said.

Abubakar stated that the gesture was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the IDPs, as well as reciprocate the existing cordial relationship between the center, its host communities and Niger state in general.

He said, “We took the steps to prevent outbreak of diseases in Internally Displaced Persons camps in the state.”

The medical director added that the effort is to ensure the health of the victims are not affected.

Addressing the displaced persons on how to live healthy in the camp, Dr Mary Dirisu and Dr Grace Ahmed pointed out that ventilation and clean water were very important.

Some of the victims who spoke with newsmen appreciated the support of the hospital and called for urgent steps to end banditry.

It will be recalled that over 2,000 people benefited from the intervention by the hospital.