FMDQ admits Valency Agro Nigeria Ltd series 2&3 commercial papers

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has approved Quotation N4.57 billion Series 2 and N2.67 billion Series 3 Commercial Papers (CPs) of the Valency Agro Nigeria Limited underits N20.00 billion CP Programme on its platform.a

Valency Agro Nigeria Limited is a subsidiary of Valency International Pte Limited – an international commodity trading house with presence in over 15 countries – that deals in the sourcing, production, and trading of agro and consumer food products.

The net proceeds from these CPs, which are sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, will be used by the Issuer for its short-term financing requirements. The quotation of these CPs reiterates the efforts of the Exchange to project the DCM as the key source of finance for the agriculture sector in Nigeria. The agricultural sector and its attendant transformation agenda have never been more important in driving increased and sustainable production of agricultural products as well as the derived foreign earnings through exports.

In keeping with its commitment to develop the Nigerian DCM, FMDQ Exchange will continue to sustain its efforts in supporting issuers with tailored financing options to enable them achieve their strategic objectives, deepen and effectively position the Nigerian DCM for growth.