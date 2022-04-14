FMDQ endorse SKLD N2bn programme on its platform

SKLD Integrated Services Limited has registered N2 billion Commercial Paper Programmes on FMDQ Exchange platform.

SKLD Integrated Services Limited (SKLD) is an integrated corporate entity providing educational and office supplies, branded product distribution, technology, garment manufacturing and humanitarian aid procurement services through contracts, wholesale, retail and online channels. This CP Programme which is sponsored by Coronation Merchant Bank Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, positions the Issuer to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian DCM easily, through CP issues within its CP Programme limit.

Speaking on the successful CP Programme registration, the Deputy Managing Director, SKLD Integrated Services Limited, Mr. Tayo Osiyemi said “the successful establishment of our N2.00 billion CP Programme confirms SKLD Integrated Services Limited’s ambition to harness the Nigerian capital market, in funding its operations and strategy. It also gives credence to SKLD’s belief in the Nigerian DCM and puts the Company in a position to broaden its potential funding sources and create superior value. We remain steadfast in our objective to unlock value for our stakeholders, while deepening penetration as a supplier of humanitarian relief materials and contract manufacturing for local fashion outfits and contractors. We look forward to a warm reception as we engage with capital market investors under this Programme”. in line with its strategic objectives to support institutional growth and stimulate continuous development of the economy at large, FMDQ Exchange has shown its steadfastness in aligning the Nigerian DCM to international standards, through the promotion and provision of a world-class quotation service, availing issuers and investors the much-needed global visibility, confidence and protection in the markets.