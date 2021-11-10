FMDQ group launches Africa’s Premier Green Exchange

It is was a great leap for Sustainable Finance in Nigeria as FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, subsidiary of FMDQ group launched the pioneer Green Exchange in Africa -FMDQ Green Exchange, introducing a platform specifically for green and sustainable securities.

FMDQ Exchange also signs Listing Agent Agreement with Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

FMDQ Green Exchange is a virtual information repository platform dedicated to driving the growth of green and sustainable securities and providing reliable green data in the Nigerian financial markets – through promoting transparency, good governance, and compliance – by showcasing securities issuances that align with global Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) principles.

In his opening address, Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Mr. Bola Onadele. Koko, said “with climate change increasingly becoming one of the biggest risks facing the world today and in recognition of an even greater need to promote economic development in Nigeria through green and sustainable finance, FMDQ Group considered it pertinent to launch the FMDQ Green Exchange initiative.

Delivering his keynote address, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, represented by his Special Adviser on the SDGs and Investments, Mrs. Solape Hammond, said “the value that a Green Exchange such as this brings, providing investors a transparent, effective platform for accessing the African sustainability finance market and thereby opening the doors of deep sustainable funds for infrastructure and social development, is almost immeasurable.