FMDQ holds 2022 financial literacy summer camp for Next Generation

In furtherance to its commitment to fostering financial literacy in the younger generation, FMDQ group Plc through its flagship corporate responsibility programme FMDQ Next Generation Financial Empowerment Programme (FMDQ-Next) has organised 2022 summer camp programme to promote literacy among students across all levels.

The FMDQ-Next is a learning and development initiative aimed at promoting financial market awareness and literacy among primary, secondary, tertiary as well as fresh graduates.

The free and highly coveted Summer Camp Programme, designed for Primary School between the ages 8 to10 and Secondary School from ages 11to16 and students, was delivered in four Streams.

The Programme provided fun and exciting learning experiences, through interactive financial market exercises and activities, offering the young participants the opportunity to learn about the workings of financial markets, the concept of savings and investment, the various investment vehicles, and the roles of the different financial market participants, amongst other valuable learnings.

As an internationally recognised programme which attracted the presence of the erstwhile Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Ms. Theresa May, at its maiden edition in 2018 at FMDQ’s business complex; as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin I. Emefiele, CON; the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide O. Sanwo-Olu; the 2022 Programme participants were visited by a delegation from Standard Bank Group, South Africa, who shared inspiring nuggets of wisdom on the financial markets.

Speaking on the programmme, Mrs. Nzenwanyi Ndukwe, a parent who enrolled three (3) children, stated ‘I was excited to enroll my kids because I want them to be equipped and ahead of their peers, and programmes like this are perfect to get them to the right place in a fast-changing world. My kids have learnt so much about the financial markets and I appreciate FMDQ-Next for this opportunity”.

