FMDQ strategic initiatives impact of volatile market conditions – Obiora

FMDQ Holding Plc said that its outstanding performance in 2019 financial year was due to strategic initiatives implemented in its first strategic lustrum (2015 – 2019), which mitigated the impact of volatile market conditions.

The Presiding over the FMDQ Group AGM, the newly appointed Group Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, who stated this in Lagos while presiding over the FMDQ group Annual General Meeting held Virtually, said “FMDQ achieved a resilient performance amidst the challenging operating environment.

According to him, “2019 was a year of growth, expansion, and reorganisation for FMDQ, with the consolidation of its flagship wholly owned subsidiary, FMDQ Exchange, the second year of the operationalisation of its wholly owned subsidiary, FMDQ Clear, and the activation of another wholly owned subsidiary, FMDQ Depository, making significant progress in its bid to help de-risk the financial markets by constructing market infrastructures in all components of the capital market value chain, from pre-trade, trade to post-trade.”

He further stated that through FMDQ Securities Exchange, the Group admitted a total of eighty-four (84) securities split across bonds, commercial papers (CPs), and funds from various sectors for listing and quotation on the platform of its platform, in addition to the registration of several CP Programmes. 2019 also saw the strengthening of the operational and strategic capacities of FMDQ’s clearing, settlement, and depository businesses in line with their drive to create value for stakeholders in the Nigerian financial market.