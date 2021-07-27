FMJ, law firm unveil new technology on justice delivery

The collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with a law firm Monday yielded result as a new technology, Q-Soft Denovo CRS, was launched and unveiled in Abuja.

At the unveiling of the new device, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the collaboration with the firm stemmed from the need to strengthen the Nigerian court system.

Malami said the newly introduced device was capable of enhancing justice delivery, improve court output, reduce cost of deployment and also help to reduce travelling of court witnesses.

“We are all aware of the challenges that the Nigerian court faces in carrying out their functions manually, thereby leading to slow justice dispensation.

“Some of the challenges like backlog of cases often leads to loss of investors and dwindling confidence of Nigerian citizens in the judiciary.

“This has led the Federal Ministry of Justice to collaborate with Funmilayo Quadri &CO to launch the Q-Soft Denovo CRS.”

In her speech, the executive director, Funmilayo Quadri and Co stated that the Q-Soft was designed not only to help adjudication in courtrooms but to also revolutionise the sector.

“This court record system will help the police in audio recording of confessional statements, rid prisons of congestions and rooted our judicial legal system in technology,” Quadri stated.

Also speaking, the president, Court of Appeal, Justice Mensem Dongban, described the device as apt, saying it will help Justice dispensation in the country.

Represented by Justice Stephen Adah, she noted further that justice delivery has become expedient, adding that the new technology has become inevitable in order to enhance accurate legal analysis and arriving at a just decision.

“With the deployment of this technology, it will now be a win- win situation for all stakeholders in the judiciary including seekers of justice. I therefore charge end users to key into it,” he said.

While giving a user’s testimony, Justice Y. Halilu urged all judicial officers to record proceedings using the device, saying that leveraging on it would bring about seamless proceedings.