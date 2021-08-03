FMoCDE, Kano state train executives on e-governance

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has flagged off training on e-governance and digital transformation for the Kano state executive council members.

The training is a pioneer programme at that level, aimed at equipping the leadership of the state with requisite skills for effective governance in line with global trends.

The minister noted that Kano is strategic in terms of population and commerce therefore, the e-governance training was apt.

“e-governance is key to the success of any economy at all levels as it enhances transparency, cost effectiveness and accountability while ensuring the effective delivery of government digital services to the people.”

The training according to the minister was at the behest of the state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who had initiated talks on possible collaborations with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy during a courtesy call earlier this year.

The minister, while commending the state governor for the plan to deploy fibre optics across the state within the next two years, urged other state governors to emulate Ganduje and embrace the digital transformation training.

“We are open to partnering with any state that is willing to take advantage of this laudable initiative,” he added.