FMSDIA’s economy summit ‘ll promote rural growth, create jobs – Akume

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has said his ministry will continue to partner with agencies to diversify the economy, promote and generate rural growth and create job for Nigerian youths.

The minister stated this in Abuja, Tuesday, at the press briefing aimed at raising awareness for the “Partnership Economy Summit” put together by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and lntergovernmental Affairs in collaboration with other stakeholders including Messrs. Myk Psymmons Solutions Limited.

Akume said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on world economy, including Nigeria which has worsened the already precarious unemployment situation.

“It is, therefore, in recognition of this position and the Ministry’s mandate to coordinate multi-agency and inter-ministry functions as designated by Mr. President as well as actively collaborate with the private sector to create employment for a large number of Nigerian youths that the up-coming Partnership Economy Summit is being planned,” he said.

According to the minister, the primary purpose of the summit is to diversify the economy, promote rural growth as well as generate sustainable jobs for the youths.

He said, the frame work for the up-coming summit, guided by the principles of public social private partnership (PSPP), is being designed to develop and promote as a multi-layered collaborative socio-economic platform for the government, the business sector as well as the civil society.

Akume said the recent study conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its 2019 Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria report, highlighted that 40 percent of the total population, or almost 83 million people, live below the poverty line of N137,430.00k ($381.75) per year. The NBS, on August 14, 2020, noted that the number of persons in the economically active or working-age population (15 64 years of age) during the reference period of the survey, 02, 2020 was 116,871,186.

He stated that, the ministry is also charged with the mandate of collaborating with the private sector to create employment for a large number of Nigerian youths and implement a strategy towards the realization of Mr. President’s June 12 promise to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

The summit will hold on two platforms of a virtual and in-person meeting, targeting about 10,000 participants in strict observance with COVlD-19 protocols.

