FMSDIGA perm sec bows out of service

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (FMSDIGA), Amb. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa bowed out, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 on attaining 60 years and spending 33 years of meritorious service to her father land.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. Dr. George Akume appreciated Amb. Dr. Anthonia Akpabio for her hard work and reforms she brought to at a send forth service organised in her honour, called on the retiring permanent secretary to seize the various opportunities that would come her way to contribute her wealth of experience in the service of humanity.

According to Senator Akume, “When you dare, you don’t fail,” noting that the ministry would forever be grateful to the permanent secretary for her meritorious service to her fatherland.

In her remarks, Amb. Ekpa said during her brief stay, she carried a number of interventions that the ministry would benefit from, including the establishment of the Website, relevant training programmes for staff in addition to bringing her wealth of experience to bear in the area of monitoring and evaluation of zonal intervention/ constituency projects of the federal government.