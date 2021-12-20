FMSTI dialogues with local scientists, researchers on COVID-19 remedies

The Minister of Science Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, on Monday, held a Virtual/Physical meeting with Scientists, Researchers and Traditional Medicine Practitioners, on claims of a cure for COVID-19 using natural herbs.

The minister had last month announced a price of N36million for any Nigerian scientists/researcher that develops a remedy for coronavirus.

This he said was part of the strategy to galvanize the development of home grown solutions with the aim of protecting Nigerians against the virus.

The Minister said the essence of the meeting is to review the claims and submissions by “our Scientists, Researchers and Traditional medicine Practitioners.”

The Outcome of the claims, Onu said, was resolved in the selection of several herbal remedies for COVID-19, after it conducted clinical trials of the herbs presented.

The Minister also said that it was at the meeting, that global community recorded significant progress in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic through the cooperation of PFIZER, BIONTECH, Astra-Zeneca and host of others in developing vaccines which have proven efficacious in protecting against SARS-COVID-2 as well as its variants.

Onu stated that despite disparities in percentage of vaccination between the rich and poor country, the battle to defeat COVID -19 is still a long way ahead.

He said: “The lesson that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught everyone is the need for nations to be self-reliant. Nigeria must develop the capacity, through research and innovation, to look after the healthcare needs of Nigerians. The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is therefore committed to the search for indigenous solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, which remains a substantial threat to the health of the people and economic prosperity of the nation. Again Nigeria needs to find the best way to harness local expertise and resources in the development of home grown vaccine, to ensure that our people are protected,” he added.

