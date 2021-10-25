FMSTI rebranded to meet future technology demands’

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, at a world press conference, Monday unveiled its rebranded vision, mission and logo, in order to meet up with global contemporary and future technological demands to catch-up and lead other advanced countries via Science Technology and Innovation (STI) recently, in Abuja.

The minister said that technology will positively influence all sectors of national life such as education, agriculture, infrastructure development and the fight against corruption. “Technology will help balance gender equality and improve the security situation in the country. As a people, we must plan to have a diversified, knowledge-based and sustainable economy, to enable it maintain regional, continental and global influence.

According to Dr Onu the ministry has been leading the way in ensuring that the economy no longer depends on commodities but rather knowledge and innovation.

On the government’s commitment to repositioning the STI sector in the country, Onu said that more efforts at innovation and reverse engineering are on hand to ensure the development of “Capital Goods Market” in the country.

Earlier, the Minister of state for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said that the initiative will enable the Ministry focus more on current technological trends such as Nano-technology, Smart space technology, Bio-tech and diverse new technological trends.