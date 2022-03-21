FMSTI: Saving N5.03trn from import reduction

The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) has since 2016 observed its ritual of showcasing indigenous innovation, thereby attracting investors to enhance the Nigerian economy. At the recent conclusion of the programme, it was noted that N5.03 trillion was raked in due to the reduction of importation. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) is said to revolve round every aspect of life, which in essence is said to be a key factor for the growth of any developed or developing country.

Expo as means to opportunities

At the opening ceremony, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said that, one of the major purposes of the Expo was to realise the objectives set as a nation to provide opportunities to bring together indigenous inventors, innovators and investors in one place to show-case all their capabilities, to create enough wealth for the people of Nigeria. “There isn’t anything we cannot do if we put our minds to it, we will achieve it and we cannot leave our problems to be solved by strangers.

Representing President Mohammadu Buhari who declared the EXPO opened; the Minister said, “This year’s FMSTI Expo is remarkable for two reasons. In addition to the annual award of scholarship to three best students who emerged winners of the “774 Young Nigerian Scientists” from the 36 states of the Federation, I also have the opportunity to present to Nigerians, the 2022 Revised National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTIP) and commission for the first time in the history of our country the Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Television (STI [email protected]).

Promoting a knowledge economy

“The 2022 Revised NSTIP is a document which I believe will not only serve as a principal document for the full diversification of the Nigerian economy and be a lasting legacy to both present and future generations of Nigerians for the promotion of a knowledge economy. The STI television will be used for extensive advocacy to inculcate Science, Technology and Innovation as part of our everyday life in the country.

“The above two projects to be launched/commissioned today are aimed at Job and wealth creation, as well as increase the number of our youths and women that will be attracted to Science, Technology, and Innovation activities. I am delighted to welcome all the Scientists, Researchers, Inventors, Innovators, Investors, Entrepreneurs, our foreign guests and other fellow Nigerians here present to the 2022 Edition of the Science, Technology, and Innovation Expo with the theme ‘Sustainable National Economic Growth Through Science, Technology and Innovation.

Need for collaboration

“We all know that no country has ever become great without Science, Technology, and Innovation. This thinking has proven to be correct from what we know about how STI has assisted the economy of developed countries of the world. It is for this reason that the National Science Technology and Innovation Policy of 2022, as approved by the Federal Executive Council mandated the FMSTI to operate as a platform for collaboration among agencies of Federal Government and State Ministries on Science, Technology and Innovation and as a service Ministry of Federal Government to interact with all relevant Agencies and organizations, synergizing and Promoting the application of STI results in all sectors of Nigerian economy. This includes the areas of Industrial Growth, Metrology, Human Capital Development, and several other segments of the economy,” Buhari added.

He assured Nigerians that the present administration will continue to support the FMSTI annual EXPO in order to promote Research, Development and the Global competitiveness of the Country.

Furthermore, the President urged all Researchers, Inventors and Innovators in the country to leverage on the commitment of the administration to showcase their potentials and talents to the world through innovations that are capable of being commercialised for the transformation of our economy in a sustainable manner.

Breakthrough in import reduction

Speaking at the grand finale, Dr. Onu said that Nigeria has made tremendous breakthrough in import reduction, by cumulatively saving N5.03 trillion from 2017 to 2020. (Quote based on the data by the United Nations Harmonised System Code and the National Bureau of Statistics). “In the areas of agriculture and food security, the country’s efforts are highly commendable, through research and innovation, efforts are ongoing to provide food security as well as agro raw materials for our industries,” Onu added

The minister said Nigerian youths have been encouraged to actively participate in the STI sub sector through studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

On gender balance and sensitivity, He said; “We embarked on gender sensitive programmes to make STI inclusive, so as to improve the participation of girls and women in scientific research and innovation activities.”

Nigeria, an industrialised nation?

Earlier, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, said Nigeria can be classified amongst the most industrialised nations of the world in the nearest future by scaling up and upgrading it’s Scientific innovations.

“The theme for this year’s event is to enable science and technology contribute positively to the overall recovery and growth which is in tandem with the National Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP). Due to global economic and security malaise, the federal government has resolved to massively deploy Indigenous technologies as a strategy to save the nation from its multiple challenges.”

Commercialisation is key

He called on researchers to build up on the innovations showcased at the Expo until they achieve full commercialisation. He said the passion of Mr. President, is the drive to push Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) forward to gain a foothold in socio-economic growth.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Uche Ekwunife in her remarks urged the Ministry and its agencies to develop appropriate policies for the overall socioeconomic development of the nation.

Earlier, in a goodwill message the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said STI has been helpful in the production of solar panels to provide electricity to rural primary health care centres.

He added that inter-ministerial cooperation is needed to achieve meaningful breakthrough in the delivery of healthcare services to Nigerians.

Scholarships

At the EXPO, the annual award of scholarships to three best students who emerged winners of the “774 Young Nigerian Scientists” competition from the 36 states of the Federation are;

1st position-Maryam Olufunmilayo Ogunbayo (Pen Resource Academy) Gombe state.

2nd position-Gbolahan Azeem Ayinde (African Church Grammar School) Ogun state.

3rd position-Uchendu Mmesomachukwu Judith (UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School) Edo state.